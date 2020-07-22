SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With coronavirus cases on the rise across the Bay Area, many residents are looking to get tested for the virus. Below is a listing of testing sites in the different Bay Area counties or a link to where you can get infomration.

ALAMEDA COUNTY

Allen Temple

Address: 8501 International Blvd, Oakland

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 510-615-5566

Drive-Through

Alameda County Fairgrounds

*Must be a resident of Pleasanton, Livermore or Dublin

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton (Gate 12)

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Appointment: Not required

Drive-Through



Cal State East Bay

*For first-responders, health care workers or members of the general public with symptoms

Address: 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd, Hayward (Parking Lot A)

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Appointment: 510-583-4949

Drive-Through

Henry J. Kaiser Center

Address: 10 10th Street, Oakland

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

Drive-Through

San Leandro Marina Community Center

Address: 15301 Wicks Boulevard, San Leandro

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-634-1123

Walk-through

Lifelong Berkeley

*Must be a Lifelong member or live or work in Berkeley

Address: 1900 6th St, Berkeley

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Appointment: Call 510-981-4199 (Lifelong Members) or 510-981-5380 (Berkeley referrals)

Drive-through and Walk-through

Roots Community Health Center

Address: 9925 International Blvd, Oakland

Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 510-777-1177

Walk-through

Washington Hospital

Address: 2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Appointment: 510-791-3430

Walk-through

West Oakland Health Center

Address: 700 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94607

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

Drive-through and walk-through

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Tice Valley Community Gym

Address: 2055 Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Bishop Ranch

Address: 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

West County Health Center

Address: 13601 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Pinole Public Library

Address: 2935 Pinole Valley Rd, Pinole

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Martinez Health Center

Address: 2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services

Address: 2500 Bates Ave, Concord

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Pittsburg Health Center

Address: 2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Antioch Health Center

Address: 2335 Country Hills Dr, Antioch

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Brentwood Senior Activity Center

Address: 193 Griffith Ln, Brentwood

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

Monument Corridor

Address: 1034 Oak Grove Rd, Concord

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Appointment: Call 844-421-0804

Drive-Through

NAPA COUNTY

Sign up on https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

SOLANO COUNTY

Get information on Solano County COVID-19 testing sites here.

SAN MATEO COUNTY



Sign up on https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/

SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY

CDPH – Castro/Mission

*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients

Address: 3850 17th St

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8am – 5 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointment: 415-682-1740

Walk-through and drive-through

CityTest SF – Piers 30/32

Address: 40 The Embarcadero, Piers 30-32

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

Walk-through and drive-through

CityTest SF – SoMa

Address: 600 7th St

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

Walk-through and drive-through

CDPH – Maxine Hall Health Center

*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients

Address: 1181 Golden Gate Ave

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Appointment: 415-682-1740

CDPH – Southeast Health Center

*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients

Address: 2401 Keith Street

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Appointment: 415-682-1740

City College Student Health Center

Address: 180 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

CDPH – Zuckerberg San Francisco General

*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients

Address: 1001 Potrero Ave

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Appointment: 415-682-1740

CDPH – Mission Neighborhood Health Center

*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients

Address: 240 Shotwell St

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Appointment (not necessary): Call 415-552-3870

Walk-through

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Antioch Baptist Church

Address: 268 E Julian St, San Jose

Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointment (not required): Click here, or call 408-490-4710

Walk-through

Christopher HS

Address: 850 Day Road, Gilroy

Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-634-1123

Walk-through

James Lick HS

Address: 2951 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose

Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-634-1123

Walk-through

PAL Stadium

Address: 680 S 34th Street, San Jose

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

Drive-through

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds

Address: 344 Tully Road, San Jose

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointment: Click here

Drive-through

Valley Health Center Milpitas

Address: 160 N Main Street, Milpitas

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000

Drive-through

Valley Health Center East Valley

Address: 1993 McKee Road, San Jose

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000

Drive-through

Valley Health Center Downtown

Address: 777 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000

Drive-through

De Paul Health Center

Address: 18550 De Paul Drive, Morgan Hill

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000

Drive-through