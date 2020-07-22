SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With coronavirus cases on the rise across the Bay Area, many residents are looking to get tested for the virus. Below is a listing of testing sites in the different Bay Area counties or a link to where you can get infomration.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Allen Temple
Address: 8501 International Blvd, Oakland
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 510-615-5566
Drive-Through
Alameda County Fairgrounds
*Must be a resident of Pleasanton, Livermore or Dublin
Address: 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton (Gate 12)
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Appointment: Not required
Drive-Through
Cal State East Bay
*For first-responders, health care workers or members of the general public with symptoms
Address: 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd, Hayward (Parking Lot A)
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Appointment: 510-583-4949
Drive-Through
Henry J. Kaiser Center
Address: 10 10th Street, Oakland
Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
Drive-Through
San Leandro Marina Community Center
Address: 15301 Wicks Boulevard, San Leandro
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-634-1123
Walk-through
Lifelong Berkeley
*Must be a Lifelong member or live or work in Berkeley
Address: 1900 6th St, Berkeley
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Appointment: Call 510-981-4199 (Lifelong Members) or 510-981-5380 (Berkeley referrals)
Drive-through and Walk-through
Roots Community Health Center
Address: 9925 International Blvd, Oakland
Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 510-777-1177
Walk-through
Washington Hospital
Address: 2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Appointment: 510-791-3430
Walk-through
West Oakland Health Center
Address: 700 Adeline St, Oakland, CA 94607
Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
Drive-through and walk-through
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Tice Valley Community Gym
Address: 2055 Tice Valley Boulevard, Walnut Creek
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Bishop Ranch
Address: 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
West County Health Center
Address: 13601 San Pablo Ave, San Pablo
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Pinole Public Library
Address: 2935 Pinole Valley Rd, Pinole
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Martinez Health Center
Address: 2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Contra Costa Public Health Clinic Services
Address: 2500 Bates Ave, Concord
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Pittsburg Health Center
Address: 2311 Loveridge Rd, Pittsburg
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Antioch Health Center
Address: 2335 Country Hills Dr, Antioch
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Brentwood Senior Activity Center
Address: 193 Griffith Ln, Brentwood
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
Monument Corridor
Address: 1034 Oak Grove Rd, Concord
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Appointment: Call 844-421-0804
Drive-Through
NAPA COUNTY
Sign up on https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
SOLANO COUNTY
Get information on Solano County COVID-19 testing sites here.
SAN MATEO COUNTY
Sign up on https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/
SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY
CDPH – Castro/Mission
*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients
Address: 3850 17th St
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8am – 5 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Appointment: 415-682-1740
Walk-through and drive-through
CityTest SF – Piers 30/32
Address: 40 The Embarcadero, Piers 30-32
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
Walk-through and drive-through
CityTest SF – SoMa
Address: 600 7th St
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
Walk-through and drive-through
CDPH – Maxine Hall Health Center
*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients
Address: 1181 Golden Gate Ave
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Appointment: 415-682-1740
CDPH – Southeast Health Center
*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients
Address: 2401 Keith Street
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Appointment: 415-682-1740
City College Student Health Center
Address: 180 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.- 6:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
CDPH – Zuckerberg San Francisco General
*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients
Address: 1001 Potrero Ave
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Appointment: 415-682-1740
CDPH – Mission Neighborhood Health Center
*For uninsured or SF Health Network patients
Address: 240 Shotwell St
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Appointment (not necessary): Call 415-552-3870
Walk-through
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Antioch Baptist Church
Address: 268 E Julian St, San Jose
Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointment (not required): Click here, or call 408-490-4710
Walk-through
Christopher HS
Address: 850 Day Road, Gilroy
Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-634-1123
Walk-through
James Lick HS
Address: 2951 Alum Rock Avenue, San Jose
Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-634-1123
Walk-through
PAL Stadium
Address: 680 S 34th Street, San Jose
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
Drive-through
Santa Clara County Fairgrounds
Address: 344 Tully Road, San Jose
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointment: Click here
Drive-through
Valley Health Center Milpitas
Address: 160 N Main Street, Milpitas
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000
Drive-through
Valley Health Center East Valley
Address: 1993 McKee Road, San Jose
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000
Drive-through
Valley Health Center Downtown
Address: 777 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000
Drive-through
De Paul Health Center
Address: 18550 De Paul Drive, Morgan Hill
Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Appointment: Click here, or call 888-334-1000
Drive-through
