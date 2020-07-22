SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood early Wednesday morning left a 44-year-old man injured, police said.
Officers responded at 12:54 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of Minna Street and learned the victim had been taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
No arrest has been made in connection with the shooting and no suspect information was immediately available Wednesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
