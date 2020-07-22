SAN FRANCISCO – If wanderlust is getting the best of you during the coronavirus pandemic, United Airlines is having a mid-summer domestic fare sale with no change fees, so you can at least dream about taking a vacation.

Flights must be booked by August 13, 2020 and at the time of this writing, there were still plenty of fares available. Cancel, and you can use the money for another trip. If you change it, there are no penalties.

Tickets must be purchased at least 14 days prior to departure, but no later than August 13, 2020. The travel period is from July 28 to December 17, 2020.

Sample fares out of San Francisco International are as low as $49 dollars for travel in-state, to $139 for travel to the East Coast. Multi-city fares could be fun to cobble together, as most of the lowest $49 fares were out of Washington D.C.

For example, one could travel in October from San Francisco to Boston, then on to D.C., then Hotlanta for a minute and home for about $406, Basic Economy, bare-bones minimum, no seat selection, no upgrades, no carry-ons. Just a toothbrush inside you small personal 9 inches x 10 inches x 17 inch item. Stay as long or as little in each city.

Here are a few fares elsewhere:

New Orleans-Newark … $29 (November to mid-December)

Dallas-Chicago … $49

Los Angeles-Phoenix … $75

For Standard Economy with a carry-on, seat selection and a few other pluses, add $25 to $50, depending on the route.

To see the entire list of cities on sale, go to the United sale page. Fares are valid in both direction.