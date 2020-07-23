Comments
WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has died of COVID-19.
The department confirmed that 57-year-old Oscar Rocha died just before 7 o’clock Thursday evening after being in intensive care at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
The 25-year-veteran from Danville was surrounded by fellow deputies and his wife Maureen Ennor Rocha who had herself been infected with the coronavirus but recovered.
The sheriff’s office honor guard posted a photo on Facebook captioned: RIP brother, you’ll be greatly missed.
