WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — An Alameda County sheriff’s deputy has died of COVID-19.

The department confirmed that 57-year-old Oscar Rocha died just before 7 o’clock Thursday evening after being in intensive care at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

The 25-year-veteran from Danville was surrounded by fellow deputies and his wife Maureen Ennor Rocha who had herself been infected with the coronavirus but recovered.

The sheriff’s office honor guard posted a photo on Facebook captioned: RIP brother, you’ll be greatly missed.

