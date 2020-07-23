COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The latest rollback of California’s COVID-19 reopenings due to the rising number of cases in the state on July 13 has led to many adjustments in the Bay Area.
Effective Monday, July 13, all indoor activities are being shut down across the state in the following sectors:
- Restaurants
- Wineries and tasting rooms
- Movie Theaters
- Family and Entertainment Centers
- Zoos and museums
- Card rooms
- Bars (all operations)
In addition, the state health department is requiring all counties on the state monitoring list to close:
- Fitness centers
- Worship services
- Offices for non-critical sectors
- Personal care services
- Hair salons and barbershops
- Shopping malls
As of July 24, eight Bay Area counties are on the state monitoring list: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. Only San Mateo County was not on the list.
Below is a basic summary of what is currently open in each Bay Area county along with links of where to get additional information from the respective health departments for each region.
Alameda County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, outdoor operations at the Oakland Zoo, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing
Health Department website: http://www.acphd.org/
Contra Costa County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing
Health Department website: https://cchealth.org/
Marin County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing
Health Department website: https://www.marinhhs.org/
Napa County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, outdoor wine tasting, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, social bubble gatherings
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing
Health Department website: https://www.countyofnapa.org/PublicHealth/
San Francisco County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, take-out/delivery and outdoor dining at restaurants, zoos (outdoor facilities only), curbside pick-up and in-store retail
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, non-essential offices, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings
Health Department website: https://www.sfdph.org/dph/default.asp
San Mateo County
On state monitoring list? No
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor zoos and museums, family entertainment centers, indoor operation of hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor shopping malls, indoor places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, movie theaters
Health Department website: https://www.smchealth.org/
Santa Clara County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, curbside pick-up and in-store retail, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor shopping malls, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, indoor zoos and museums, family entertainment centers; starting July 15, the county is ordering all hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor shopping malls and places of worship to close indoor operations
Health Department website: https://www.sccgov.org/
Solano County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, outdoor wine tasting, curbside pick-up and in-store retail
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings
Health Department website: http://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/default.asp
Sonoma County
On state monitoring list? Yes
Currently open/allowed: Essential businesses, outdoor and take-out/delivery dining at restaurants, outdoor wine tasting, curbside pick-up and in-store retail
Currently closed/not allowed: Bars, indoor dining at restaurants, indoor wineries and tasting rooms, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers, indoor zoos and museums, indoor shopping malls, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, places of worship with social distancing, social bubble gatherings
Health Department website: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health-Services/
