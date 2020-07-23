ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — Frustration and confusion reigned Thursday at the brand new CityHealth Urgent Care COVID-19 testing site in Alameda that was forced to close temporarily.

In an e-mail blast at midnight and with a single sign at an office park on Wind River Way, the COVID-19 testing facility abruptly closed after over a thousand people were swabbed Wednesday.

The new free testing site operated in partnership between CityHealth Urgent Care, the city of Alameda and the Research Park at Marina Village opened Wednesday to large crowds.

While the site promised to have test results available within 15 minutes of the test being administered, the big turnout caused a backlog that made the wait more like an hour for those tested Wednesday. Then the site abruptly announced it’s closure late Wednesday night.

Click Here For The Latest Information

Alameda City Manager Eric Levitt said unspecified liability issues with the property owner prevented the site from re-opening.

“We kept the testing open yesterday and we thought we had it resolved by last night. Then late last night, we couldn’t get all of them resolved. So the testing site has to be closed temporarily. So, we’re working to do what we can to get it back open or to have an alternative,” Levitt told KPIX 5.

Erica Casillas got in line at 4 a.m., only to find out she couldn’t get a test.

“There should have been a bigger sign. There should’ve been maybe an alert a lot earlier than midnight,” Casillas said.

Hours later, the testing site was once again open and people with appointments were getting swabbed. Some people weren’t affected by the closure much.

“I didn’t know it was closed. I had an appointment for 1:20 and I showed up at 1:15 and there was a line,” said Sudha Faraday.

However, it was too late for some people hoping to be tested like Cynthia who had already left.

“We could’ve been in line somewhere else. It’s horrible. By the time we go somewhere else, we’re gonna not be seen or be there another 14 or 15 hours,” she said.

Alameda residents interested in signing up for a free test can make an appointment at the city website.