SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate shootings in the Bayivew and Tenderloin districts that left one man dead and a second injured, according to authorities.

The first shooting was reported at 12:54 a.m. in the 100 block of Turk

Street.

The 28-year-old male victim was hit by gunfire while on a sidewalk in the city’s Tenderloin District, police said.

The victim reported hearing gunshots and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available later Thursday morning.

No arrest has been made in the case and the victim was unable to provide any suspect information.

The second shooting left a 58-year-old man dead in a suspected homicide in San Francisco’s Bayview District, police said.

The homicide was reported at 2:49 a.m. in the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue.

The name of the man who died was not immediately available from the city’s medical examiner’s office, and San Francisco police did not release any other detail about how the man died. No arrest has been made in the case.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.