SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — San Bruno police found human remains in a large and foul-smelling construction bag discovered by city workers who had responded on Tuesday to a request for a roadside cleanup.

Intersection of Geoffey Drive and Susan Drive in San Bruno. (Google Street View)

Police said Thursday that the San Mateo County coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and determined the person who died was a man, but they could not identify the remains due to decomposition. The remains were found near the intersection of Susan and Geoffrey drives in the brushy area between Susan Drive and Skyline Boulevard.

Police detectives are investigating in collaboration with the San Mateo County coroner’s office and inspectors from the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or to email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

