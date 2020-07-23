SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County on Thursday extended its moratorium on evictions of renters who can’t pay because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic through August 31.
The temporary eviction ban applies county-wide to both incorporated cities and unincorporated areas within the geographic boundaries of the county.
Once the moratorium expires, all tenants will have up to six months to repay at least 50% of the past-due rent and a further six months to repay all outstanding past due rent, according to the county.
This moratorium does not apply to otherwise lawful or at-fault evictions for reasons other than nonpayment of rent due to a substantial loss and/or out-of-pocket medical expense as a result of COVID-19.
Alameda, Contra Costa counties have extended their moratoria to Sept. 30, while San Mateo County has extended to August 31.
