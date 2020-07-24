SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The victim of a suspected homicide Thursday in San Francisco’s Bayview District has been identified as 58-year-old Paul Ortega, according to the city medical examiner’s office.
According to police, around 2:50 a.m. officers responded to the 2000 block of Jennings Street for a wellness check and found Ortega injured and laying down.
Despite life-saving efforts by medics, Ortega, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police haven’t said what kind of injuries Ortega suffered and they’re investigating his death as a homicide. Police haven’t released a description of the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
