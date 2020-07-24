BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley released photos of a suspect who is being sought for stealing a car that had the victim’s five-month-old puppy inside.

Berkeley police said during the early morning hours of July 3, unknown suspects stole a vehicle from a parking lot on the 1600 block of University Avenue. Inside the vehicle was the victim’s wallet as well as their French Bulldog puppy named “Mizuchi.”

The stolen vehicle was found in San Pablo the next day but Mizuchi was gone as was the wallet. Since then, police detectives have been following the trail of fraudulent charges left by the suspect and obtained several surveillance images of the suspect and her vehicle.

In one surveillance video from a fast-food drive-thru, it appears that the suspect is now trying to keep “Mizuchi” as her own pet.

Berkeley police urged anyone who may have seen the woman, the puppy, or the suspect vehicle to call the Berkeley Police Department Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.