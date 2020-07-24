COVID-19 Reopening:What Has Reopened In Each Bay Area County?
LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — The Mount Diablo Peace and Justice Center is hosting a demonstration Friday to show solidarity with police brutality protesters in Portland, Oregon.

The Peace and Justice Center planned to gather at the corner of Mount Diablo Boulevard and Moraga Road between 4 and 6 p.m.

Demonstrators were asked to practice physical distancing and wear a mask in accordance with local and state public safety guidelines.

Portland Protest

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 24, 2020, in Portland, (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Protesters in Portland have faced crackdowns from federal authorities in recent days. Some protesters have also claimed federal law enforcement officers unlawfully detained them or otherwise assaulted them.

Demonstrators in Lafayette were encouraged to bring signs and maintain the peace during the event.

