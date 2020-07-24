RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A brush fire burning near I-580 in Richmond shut down the freeway in both directions for a time as area fire crews responded to the blaze, according to authorities.

The fire was first reported shortly after 1 p.m. The city of Richmond issued an alert regarding a large brush fire burning by I-580 at Central Avenue east of Bayview Avenue.

The fire briefly shut down I-580 in both directions. Residents and drivers were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

CHP issued an alert a short time later saying that just the right and center eastbound lanes were closed to traffic due to the fire.

Fire on Eastbound I-580 East of Bayview Ave in Richmond. Right and Center Lanes Blocked.

By about 2:08, CHP had announced that all lanes were reopened. While there was no official confirmation from fire officials regarding the status of the fire, video from Chopper 5 indicated that it was under control by shortly before 2 p.m.

People in the area were posting video and photos of the fire. One video clip showed multiple fire and CHP units at Point Isabel Regional Shoreline.

Major brush fire in #richmond #RichmondCA at Point Isabel Regional Shoreline with Richmond Fire and CHP on scene. Appears EB580 is now closed.