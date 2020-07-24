SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: AVERY ON THE FARM

Let’s start with an amuse bouche – a fine dining culinary experience in the great outdoors: AVERY AT THE FARM by San Francisco Chef Rodney Wages, he is the money. Savor Michelin Star food among the vines or among the cows & sheep of Marin, NAPA, Sonoma counties. Chef Wages is taking his concept to the home of his purveyors and culinary partners. Head to the AVERY site to book your tasty VIP seat. You’ll be glad you did.

https://www.averysf.com/

MUSIC : ROLLING STONES “SCARLET”

The wrinkled rockers – The Rolling Stones have just released an old song found from a 1973 studio session. The track SCARLET features guest Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. It rocks. It’s available for download NOW and can also be found on a Stones Reissue of “Goat Heads Soup” due out in September.

https://rollingstones.com/

DRINK: NATIONAL TEQUILA DAY

Get your tequila fix on as part of National Tequila Day. Whether you love blanco or anejo make a trip to a one stop shop 3 badge beverage company in Sonoma, a few blocks off the square. Head to their online home for more. Founder August Sebastiani shared his fave tequila recipe, a POLOMO with POSOTE tequila right here:

https://youtu.be/wgPnUGZnG6E

3 BADGE BEVERAGE

https://www.3badge.com/#slide-1

HAPPENING: AT THE ZOO

Saturday 7pm

OAKLAND ZOO opens its doors once again and the animals are ready to greet you. Sign up for the LOLLAPAZOOLA – an online event this Saturday evening. The East Boy habitat for lions, tigers, lemurs and bears oh my is finally allowed to welcome guests back. Attendees must get tickets in advance for entry and new social distancing guidelines are in place.

https://www.oaklandzoo.org/

LETS PLAY BALL: OAKLAND A’s

Oakland A’s have their season opener tonight.

Get the full season schedule, team info and more at the online home for the Athletics . First pitch at 7.10pm V Angels.

https://www.mlb.com/athletics

FOOD: WHO LIKES CHICKEN!

One of my fave restaurants FOG CITY in SF has your Friday night eats sorted. Buckets of their crispy and juicy Fried chicken…a steal at $38 for a family bucket. Grab your sides as well! Mac n Cheese, Coleslaw, Crispy Fries or Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes. One side for $7, Two sides for $10. You can also enjoy brews and cocktails to go. Curbside pick-up available.

https://www.fogcitysf.com/



MORE FOOD: JUANITA MORE POP UP

Drag Superstar Juanita More and winner of the 3rd WILIAMS-SONOMA Drag Queen Cook off hosts a pop-up at DETOUR in SF. Order her tasty Mexican inspired cuisine today for pick up at DETOUR bar in SF. Happy Tummies!

https://juanitamore.com/food

READ: UPON THIS ROCK

If you love Italy and love crime fiction you will love this book by San Francisco author and my pal David Perry. To quote beloved writer Armistead Maupin who said this of the book:

“Perry has written an elegant, twisty thriller in which a gay couple investigates a mysterious suicide in a scenic Italian hill town. It’s not hard to imagine that this book could do for Orvieto what Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil did for Savannah.”



EVENT: MONDAVI SUMMER SUNDAYS

Sunday 4pm

Join me for Sumner Sundays, a virtual event with Robert Mondavi Winery. The latest episode with musician Marcus Shelby is online now. The series features music, food & wine experiences too. Yours truly is the Host. Proceeds support music education programs in Napa Valley.

https://www.robertmondaviwinery.com/

FESTIVAL:GET GROOVY WITH STERN FEST

Sunday 4:30pm on KPIX

Tune in and turn on to the BEST OF THE FEST by Stern Grove Festival. This week super talented female artists are celebrated. Head to the festival site for new STERN GROVE T-shirts and new groovy face masks.

https://www.sterngrove.org/

Enjoy your weekend – socially distance and wear a mask!!

