PACIFICA (CBS SF) – After two separate victims reported attempted carjackings to Pacifica police on Wednesday afternoon – and gave the same distinct description of their assailant – police arrested a 26-year-old suspect who lives in Moraga.

Officers went to the area of Palmetto Avenue and West Manor Drive about 4 p.m. Wednesday in response to one report but found two separate and unrelated victims who both said a man who they estimated was 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighed 350 pounds had tried to carjack their cars.

One victim said a man demanded his car and asked if he valued his car over his life, but a witness chased him away. The second victim said a man demanded his car keys, put him in a headlock and punched him.

The same witness, who had followed the suspect after the first incident, again chased the suspect away and confronted him with a hammer.

Police arrested Valente Casanova, 26, of Moraga at the scene and later transported him to a hospital for treatment of an unrelated issue.

After he leaves the hospital, Casanova is to be held at San Mateo County Jail on two counts of attempted carjacking.

Pacifica police ask that anyone with information about these cases (which are now numbered 20-2178 and 20-2180) to call 650-738-7314.

