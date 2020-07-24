SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Mayor San Liccardo took to national media Friday, criticizing the Trump Administration for a lack of national leadership in the battle against the ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx privately told a group of state and local health officials Wednesday about a concerning rise in coronavirus cases in 12 U.S. cities, including San Jose.

“There are cities that are lagging behind and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Baltimore, so we’re tracking this very closely. We’re working with the state officials to make sure we’re responding together, but when you first see that increased test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts,” Birx said during the call according to audio obtained by journalism nonprofit Center for Public Integrity.

Her comments have drawn an angry response from Liccardo.

“I won’t speculate why the White House selected the cities that it did, as hundreds of US cities have higher rates of transmission, hospitalization, and death than does San Jose,” he said in a prepared statement. “Regardless, there’s no question that our County’s coronavirus indicators are rising, and we all need to double down on what our public health authorities know works: wearing masks, socially distancing, washing hands, and taking the precautions necessary to take care of each other.”

Liccardo echoed his sentiments on an appearance Friday morning on CNN.

Santa Clara County is currently on California’s COVID-19 watchlist — prohobiting some businesses to reopen — as local cases continue to soar.

On Thursday, the county reported 216 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the number of cases since the outbreak began to 8,533. There was one new death bringing the death toll to 181 and 32 new hospitalizations.

Currently, there are 173 local residents hospitalized being treated for COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said a lack of a unified national response could mean the pandemic lasting for many months.

“As the epidemic grows, it’s obviously impacting every single person in our county and every facet of our lives, we all need to pull together and dedicate ourselves to crushing it once again,” Cody told the County Board of Supervisors.

The following day, County Executive Dr. Jeff Smith told KPIX 5 that he projects a spike in COVID-19 cases alongside the flu in the fall and warned that the lingering effects could be felt for years.

“We’re not even near the end of the problem,” Smith said.

