PINOLE (CBS SF) — A man adrift on the San Pablo Bay aboard a homemade raft was rescued by the Coast Guard and California Highway Patrol Friday afternoon amid high winds.
The CHP said it got a call from the Coast Guard requesting its rescue chopper after a man was spotted approximately one half of a mile from shore, drifting to the middle of the San Pablo Bay between Pinole and Hercules.
A Good Samaritan had attempted to come to the man’s aid, but abandoned the effort because of the weather conditions and cold water temperature.
The CHP chopper arrived and lowered a rescue basket to the man.
He was hoisted abroad and transported to the shore where Hercules Pinole fire fighters and an AMR ambulance was waiting.
The CHP said the man was cold but otherwise uninjured.
