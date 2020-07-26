SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The extra $600 federal unemployment benefit that has been a lifeline for about 30 million Americans is set to expire this weekend.

The relief program technically doesn’t end until July 31, but payments are only provided for weeks ending on either Saturday or Sunday.

“I feel anxious about it and a little bit scared,” said San Leandro resident Larrilou Carumba, a single mom of three.

Carumba lost her job as a housekeeper at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, when the pandemic began.

“With the $600, it really helped me a lot, because it paid my bills,” she said. “I live paycheck to paycheck.”

Her unemployment check is about to drop to $450 a week.

House Democrats passed a bill two months ago to extend the $600 weekly payments through January, but Senate Republicans are still finalizing their proposal, which they say will prevent anyone from making more on unemployment than they did at work.

“The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Friday there is no Plan B.

“Republicans are derelict in their duty,” she said.

Carumba says what she was getting in unemployment with the extra $600 was just enough for her to get by. It’s unclear when she’ll be able to return to the Marriott.

“I really want to go back to work. Who don’t want to go back to work? I mean I’m not that lazy, lazy mother who is just depending on the unemployment,” she said.

Republicans say they’ll introduce their plan on Monday, but negotiations could take weeks, and it’s unclear if people will get retroactive benefits.