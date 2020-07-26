OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds marched in downtown Oakland Saturday night, demanding social justice and showing solidarity for protesters in the streets of Portland who have been in a standoff with federal agents for more than a week.

While the majority of crowd peacefully protested, a handful of demonstrators turned violent, vandalizing Oakland police headquarters and setting a fire inside the Alameda County courthouse, breaking windows and covering the building with graffiti.

RELATED: Hundreds March in Oakland; Fire Ignited Inside Courthouse

On Sunday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released a statement condemning vandalism and violence at protest rallies.

“Vandalizing our downtown gives Donald Trump the images he wants and the justification he seeks to send federal troops into American cities,” the mayor warned. “We can’t be fooled and play into his twisted campaign strategy … Oaklanders need to know that when they attend protests after dark they may be providing cover for agitators who are more intent on stoking civil unrest than advancing racial justice.”

Saturday night’s rally continued late into the evening with some breaching the barricades that had been set in front of police headquarters at 7th Street and Broadway shortly before midnight.

Earlier, police said that windows were broken and graffiti spray-painted on their headquarters. Demonstrators also shot off fireworks and pointed lasers at officers and helicopters.

Windows were also broken at the federal building. Police used bullhorns and large electric signs to tell the crowd to disperse. Several unruly protesters were arrested.

The unrest continued late into the evening with some breaching the barricades that had been set in front of police headquarters at 7th Street and Broadway as of 11:39 p.m.

The unrest Saturday and early Sunday stemmed from the weeks of protests over racial injustice and the police treatment of people of color that flared up after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes while Floyd begged for air.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST

In Seattle, police officers retreated into a precinct station early Sunday, hours after large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Some demonstrators lingered after officers filed into the department’s East Precinct around 1 a.m., but most cleared out a short time later, according to video posted online.

At a late-night news conference, Seattle police Chief Carmen Best called for peace. Rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were fired at police during the weekend unrest, and police said they arrested at least 45 people for assaults on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. Twenty-one officers were hurt, with most of their injuries considered minor, police said.

In Portland, thousands of people gathered Saturday evening for another night of protests over George Floyd’s killing and the presence of federal agents recently sent to the city by President Donald Trump. Protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse building where the agents have been stationed.

Police declared the situation to be a riot and at around 1:20 a.m., they began ordering people to leave the area surrounding the courthouse or risk arrest, saying on Twitter that the violence had created “a grave risk” to the public. About 20 minutes later, federal officers and local police could be seen attempting to clear the area and deploying tear gas, however protesters remained past 2:30 a.m., forming lines across intersections and holding makeshift shields as police patrolled and closed blocks abutting the area. Multiple arrests were made, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many.

SOUTHWEST

In the Texas capital of Austin, a protester was shot and killed Saturday night after witnesses say he approached a car that had driven through a march against police violence. In video streamed live on Facebook, a car can be heard honking before several shots ring out and protesters start screaming and scattering for cover. Police could then be seen tending to someone lying in the street.

Michael Capochiano, who attended the protest, told the Austin American-Statesman that the slain protester had a rifle and that the car’s driver fired several shots at him before speeding away. Police said the driver was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

In the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado, meanwhile, a protester shot and wounded someone after a car drove through a crowd marching on an interstate highway, police said. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police didn’t release many details about the shooting, including whether the person who was shot had been in the car. Police said on Twitter that demonstrators also caused “major damage,” to a courthouse.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report