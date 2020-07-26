SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Organizers for San Francisco’s wildly popular free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival announced Saturday that this year’s event will be cancelled in light of the current surge in COVID-19 cases.

The festival, which has featured the likes of rock legend Robert Plant, Emmylou Harris, Alison Krauss, T-Bone Burnett and others, annually draws hundreds of thousands of fans to Golden Gate Park over an October weekend listen to great music. Since it began, the event has never charged an admissions fee.

But now it has gone the way of San Francisco’s Outside Lands, Napa’s Bottlerock, the summer-long Stern Grove Music Festival, Coachella 2020, SXSW 2020 and other large music gatherings that have been cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news came from the festival’s artist relations manager, Bonnie Simmons, who took part in a livestream with the rock band Los Lobos on Saturday to make the announcement, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Simmons said the festival in Golden Gate Park needed to be canceled in accordance with current public health guidelines which prohibit large gatherings.

Instead, the organizers were putting together an online concert and would announce the artists taking part over the next several weeks.