SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield was found guilty Monday of raping a woman at gunpoint in 2015.

Stubblefield, 49, was convicted of the rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment of a disabled 34-year-old woman at gunpoint at his Morgan Hill home in 2015. He was found not guilty of rape and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent.

The victim had visited Stubblefield’s home to interview for a babysitting job.

Following the verdict, Stubblefield was remanded to jail without bail, pending sentencing. He faces 15-years-to-life in prison.

“This was a triumph of resilience. The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?” said District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press statement. “It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime.”

The victim went to Stubblefield’s home after he contacted her through a babysitter website. Following the rape, the victim immediately went to the Morgan Hill Police Department to report the crime.

Stubblefield played two stints with the 49ers from 1993 to 1997 and from 2001 to 2002. He also played two seasons with the Washington Redskins from 1998 to 2000. He finished his career playing one season with the Oakland Raiders in 2003. He signed with the New England Patriots in 2004 but was released before the start of the season.

In 2009, Stubblefield pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators looking into the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO) scandal involving performance-enhancing drugs in professional sports and served two years probation