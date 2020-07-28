SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (CBS SF) — A big rig toppled over on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains near the summit early Tuesday, forcing the California Highway Patrol to shut down both southbound lanes during the morning commute.
The crash took place around 5:33 a.m. near Madrone Dr. and Summit Dr. on the main traffic artery connecting Santa Cruz with the South Bay.
A big rig reportedly veered off the highway near the summit and toppled back onto the freeway, injuring the driver. Fortunately, the crash happened in the opposite direction of the morning commute, but traffic still backed up for miles.
The CHP was diverting southbound traffic into Redwood Estates.
Santa Cruz County fire crews on scene were estimating removal of the big rig will take until approximately 9 a.m.
