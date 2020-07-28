Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man’s body was found early Monday evening in Mountain Lake in the Presidio of San Francisco, according to the Presidio Trust.
San Francisco firefighters and U.S. Park Police went at 5:53 p.m. to the lake on the south end of the Presidio, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
Firefighters and police recovered the body. The person’s name was not available Tuesday from the San Francisco medical examiner’s office.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.