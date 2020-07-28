SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A massive 5-alarm fire erupted in a building near southbound 101 in San Francisco early Tuesday, quickly spreading to at least five other adjacent structures, sending a large plume of smoke over the city and distracting drivers on the busy freeway.

The fire was first reported at 6:30 a.m. in a block of commericial buildings. San Francisco firefighters tweeted that a second alarm had been called at the blaze in the building in the 100 block of 13th Street at around 7 a.m. The intense fire was captured on Caltrans traffic cameras on the southbound 101 overpass.

“It was fully envolved when I got here,” said deputy fire chief Victor Wirsch. “It was rapidly spreading to a second building…We had huge problems with power lines initially.”

Social media was also flooded with frightening images of the fire as dozens of San Francisco firefighters raced to the scene to battle the blaze.

As massive flames engulfed the building near Folsom and 13th St., firefighters quickly elevated the response to 5 alarms by 7:25 a.m.

The intensity of the fire triggered the building to collapse, forcing firefighters to make a defensive attack of the blaze as they fought to prevent it from spreading to nearby structures.

San Francisco police reportedly evacuated nearby homes on 14th and Geary and power lines were down in the area. PG&E was forced to shut down power to the nearby neighborhood and streets also were blocked off.

The fire turned a family-owned construction company into a pile of smoldering debris and melted metal.

An onramp to Highway 101 was closed down as the fire continued to rage. There have been no reports of injuries.

