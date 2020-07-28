OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police are investigating three separate homicides that have happened in Oakland since Saturday that have resulted in two arrests, according to authorities.

Two people are in custody following a homicide early Tuesday morning west of Broadway in the 2300 block of Valley Street. At least one of the suspects used a knife in the killing that was reported just after 12:15 a.m., according to police.

On Sunday, a person was shot and killed along Lake Merritt Boulevard before officers responded to the scene at 6:17 a.m., police said.

On Saturday, a person died at a hospital following a shooting at 276 Hegenberger Road, according to police. The shooting occurred before officers went to the hospital at 10:35 p.m.

The victim’s name will be released once their family is notified.

In those two weekend shootings, police did not say whether anyone was arrested or whether they have identified any suspects.

Police are also looking into a death they responded to Monday night and deemed suspicious. A female victim was found dead in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue after officers responded at 9:48 p.m.

Police are asking for help with the two shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.