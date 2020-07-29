SAN JOSE (KPIX) – Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies will take the hot seat Wednesday, and come to face-to-face with congressional leaders during the House Judiciary Antitrust probe.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Tim Cook of Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai will answer questions about whether they’re too dominant, suppressing competition and hurting consumers.

“All of them will get out their violins and play a really sad song,” said president and CEO of Joint Venture Silicon Valley Russell Hancock. “Life isn’t easy just because you’re big, you continue to face competitive pressures, so they will make that case and I’m sure they will make it very effectively.”

The House Judiciary subcommittee began its probe on the issue before the pandemic hit. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) is the antitrust panel’s chair.

“Congress, not the courts, agencies or private companies enacted the antitrust laws,” Rep. Cicilline said. “And Congress must be responsible for determining whether they are equipped for the competition problems of our modern economy.”

The CEOs are expected to face tough questions. Among the complaints are that Amazon has dominance over e-commerce, Facebook has control over Instagram and Whatsapp among other apps, Apple has dominance over the app store and Google has an overwhelming share of internet searches.

Bezos and Zuckerberg released their prepared testimony. Bezos is expected to argue that large companies are necessary in the world. While Zuckerberg will argue that his other apps have been able to tackle spam and harmful content with Facebook’s teams.

“The American tradition is that, ‘big is bad,’ we don’t like people to have control,” Hancock said. “The wrinkle here is that the product that Facebook is providing is actually free and so we’re not talking about price-gouging or any of those things that we talk about very often when you’re breaking up a trust or a monopoly.”