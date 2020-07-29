SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours.

San Francisco’s Historic Tadich Grill Closing For Now

SAN FRANCISCO — Citing mounting costs and having used up a federal assistance loan, the owners of San Francisco’s Tadich Grill have announced the historic restaurant will be closing its doors Friday night. Like hundreds of restaurants across the San Francisco Bay Area, Tadich’s owners attempted to hold on with a combination of takeout orders, a gofundme page and a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government since indoor dining was shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The current surge in new cases have further delayed opening indoor dining as San Francisco city officials have paused the process of reopening businesses. “As you’re aware, that date continued to change and today we have no visibility into when that day will come,” the owners said in an Instagram post. “In parallel, the temporary relief from our PPP loan has dried up and without additional government aid, we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily hit pause. Following the close of business this Friday, July 31st, we will temporarily suspend operations until we are able to re-open for indoor dining.” Read More

Diehard Giants Fans Come Out To Oracle For A Bit Of Normalcy Outside Home Openers

SAN FRANCISCO — There was hardly a cloud in the sky at Third and King for the San Francisco Giants home openers, with the exception of the long shadow cast by COVID-19 and a fanless season. Even still, diehard fans of the orange and black made their way to Oracle Park to pay homage. “It’s great to be here, but it’s not the same. I miss the crowds, I miss eating crab sandwiches,” said Jay Gementera who bicycled to the park with his son Jacob. The Gementera’s weren’t the only ones trying to get the slightest bit of normalcy on this late July opening day. “I was just in the dugout store for nostalgia purposes. I have everything I need. I don’t know what else to buy, I just wanted a little Giants around me. I’ve been hovering around the stadium now for about an hour and a half just wanting some baseball,” said fan Kurt Lunz. Read More

Without Strict COVID-19 Protocols Learning Pods May Pose Health Risk For Children

SAN FRANCISCO — With many schools across the Bay Area starting the year with distance learning, some parents are trying to come up with alternatives. One of them is learning pods, but some pediatricians warn they could be more dangerous than schools. Many health departments are saying social gatherings are driving coronavirus transmission rates up in our communities. Some pediatricians worry, without proper protocols, a learning pod which is a small group of students that would gather to learn together, will just be another form of a social gathering. Many parents have coronavirus fears but they also know distance learning cannot replace in person school. “What they’re going to learn online is not going to be enough,” says mom Rahmet Kelil. Read More

More Than 2,000 Food Service Workers At Chase, Oracle Park Laid Off Due To Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Thousands of workers who sell food to the fans at Chase Center and Oracle Park are out of a job, due to the pandemic. Bon Appétit, which employs 2,154 food-service workers, sent them an email saying their furlough status ends Wednesday, and they are officially terminated. Now, employees who have been receiving financial relief through San Francisco’s Public Health Emergency Leave Ordinance (PHELO), can apply for unemployment benefits. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Bon Appétit laid off the workers to stay in compliance with a myriad of federal, state and local regulations in effect due to the pandemic. With the exception of modest one-time assistance checks, the workers have not been paid since the shutdown began March 23. “The big issue is unemployment. We don’t want to jeopardize their unemployment entitlements,” said CEO and co-founder Fedele Bauccio. Read More

San Francisco To Provide ‘Community Learning Hubs’ For Students In Need

SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday night, the San Francisco School Board will finalize its plan for fully remote learning, a decision forced on school districts by the state. But the city recently announced a plan of its own for reducing the isolation of some of its neediest students. “They learn so much from play and interaction with other kids that it’s just as important as hitting the books,” said Cherease Coats, a program director for San Francisco’s Recreation and Parks Department. She operates a summer camp for about 60 kids at SF’s Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center that may become the new template for education in San Francisco’s lower-income neighborhoods. https://cbsloc.al/2X93iFIThe city has announced what it’s calling community learning hubs: places kids can walk to for remote learning with internet access and adult supervision. Read More

Marin County Supes Extend Eviction Moratorium Through September 30

SAN RAFAEL — The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday extended a county eviction moratorium for the fourth time for residents economically suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension will last until Sept. 30 following the original moratorium passed March 24, according to the county. As long as a tenant gives notice within 30 days after their rent was due that they are unable to pay because of financial struggles during the pandemic, then the landlord cannot evict the tenant, according to the county. According to Leelee Thomas, a Marin County planning manager, the resolution provides 90 days for rent to be paid. Read More

Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works Cutting 850 Office Jobs

NEW YORK — The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works said Tuesday that it is cutting 850 office jobs, or about 15% of its corporate workforce. L Brands, like other retailers, has been dealing with a sharp drop in sales after temporarily closing stores due to the coronavirus pandemic. Levi’s, for example, said earlier this month that it would cut 700 office jobs, also adding up to 15% of its corporate workers. L Brands, based in Columbus, Ohio, said it expects second-quarter revenue to have fallen 20% from a year ago. The company is in the midst spinning off Victoria’s Secret into a separate company after a deal to sel l it this year was scrapped. It plans to focus on running Bath & Body Works on its own. Read More

Contra Costa Supervisors Approve Fines For COVID-19 Health Order Violations

MARTINEZ — The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday used its emergency powers to pass a new ordinance that establishes fines for violations of COVID-19 public health orders including the wearing of face coverings. Violations of coronavirus pandemic public health orders can also pertain to inadequate social distancing and group gatherings. The Board unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2020-21 effective immediately after determining it was necessary to provide an alternative to criminal enforcement of public health orders that will augment the ability of Contra Costa County and other local agencies to ensure compliance with public health orders and slow the spread of COVID-19. “Many people are following the Health Orders, but we need to increase our efforts together to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Board Chair Supervisor Candace Andersen in a press release regarding the ordinance. Read More

FDA List Of Potentially Toxic Hand Sanitizers Grows To Nearly 90 Brands

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Federal Drug Administration has expanded to 87 the number of store-bought hand sanitizers that consumers should avoid because they contain a potentially toxic chemical. CBS News reports that the regulatory agency on Tuesday said it has seen a “sharp increase” in sanitizers that claim to contain ethanol but that have tested positive for methanol. Also known as wood alcohol, methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed. Some of the sanitizers identified by the FDA is potentially dangerous are sold nationwide at retailers including Walmart and Target. Read More

‘You Don’t Need Masks’; Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Remove Video Containing Fake COVID-19 Claims

SAN FRANCISCO — A video featuring a group of doctors making false and dubious claims, telling people they don’t need to wear masks during the current surge in coronavirus cases, was removed by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube after going viral online Monday. President Donald Trump had shared multiple versions of the video with his 84 million Twitter followers before it was removed Monday night despite the dubious claims running counter to his administration’s own public health experts. The video, published by the right-wing media outlet Breitbart News, featured a group of people wearing white lab coats calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors” staging a press conference in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. During the press conference, a speaker who identifies herself as a doctor makes a number of dubious claims, including that “you don’t need masks” to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and that recent studies showing hydroxychloroquine is ineffective for the treatment of Covid-19 are “fake science” sponsored by “fake pharma companies.” Read More