OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The first and second bores of the Caldecott Tunnel on Highway 24 will close overnight Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance work, Caltrans said.
The second bore will close in the eastbound direction at 9 p.m. Tuesday until 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
The first bore will close in the eastbound direction at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday until 4 a.m. Thursday.
All other bores will remain open to traffic.
Changeable message signs will be in place to guide motorists, who are warned to expect delays and are asked to use caution around work areas.
