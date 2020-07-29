FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — A former police officer has been charged with embezzling from the Foster City Little League while he worked as the league’s treasurer.

Jeffrey Aspillera, 47, is accused of embezzling just over $100,000 dollars from the league from 2016 to 2019, using a league-issued credit card that was given to him to pay for league-related expenses, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

The former San Mateo police officer allegedly used ATM withdrawals, checks made out to cash and transfers to his PayPal account to pay for personal expenses such as Costco and gasoline purchases, golf and golfing gear, snorkeling gear, an Apple Watch and other personal items, the DAs office said.

In addition, Aspillera allegedly took Little League dues and deposited them into his own bank account, failing to pay the league’s insurance.

In September 2019, the FC Little League board elected a new volunteer treasurer and Aspillera refused to provide her with any records, prompting her to go the bank where she uncovered the embezzlement, according to the DA’s office.

Aspirella pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to the felony charges and posted $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was set for November 10.