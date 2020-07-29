SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department responded Tuesday to homeless advocates who argued that a street closure during the upcoming PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park would displace more than 50 people who live in their vehicles in the area.

The San Francisco-based Coalition on Homelessness chastised the city Monday for closing both sides of the 700 and 800 blocks of Lake Merced Boulevard for two weeks through Aug. 12.

Coalition members argued that the tournament, already rescheduled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, will not draw crowds large enough to necessitate a two-block street closure.

The Recreation and Park Department said in a statement that it has already granted temporary overnight parking permits for the Ocean Beach parking lot to those living in their vehicles. The permits are valid through Aug. 11, according to the department.

“San Francisco is hosting a major golf tournament under COVID-19 restrictions,” the department said. “The event’s operations team requires

access to the west side of Lake Merced Boulevard. … Members of the(Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing’s) Homeless Outreach Team have been onsite to help facilitate the process.”

The PGA Tour announced in March that the 2020 PGA Championship would be postponed from its original date in May due to the COVID-19

coronavirus pandemic. The tournament has since been rescheduled to Aug. 6-9 and will take place without fans.