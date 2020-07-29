ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – After arresting a man on suspicion of killing the mother of his child in a convenience store parking lot in Antioch, police found 20 firearms, including several assault rifles, when they searched a related address in Oakland, Antioch Police said Wednesday.



Police said Ramello Darryl Randle, 25, fired multiple rounds from a semi-automatic pistol into a car parked at a 7-Eleven on Buchanan Road in Antioch early Monday, killing his estranged girlfriend, Jonaye Bridges, 24, and wounding a 27-year-old man in the car.

Randle was arrested on Tuesday and is being held at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez in lieu of posting bail of $6 million, according to a statement released Wednesday by Antioch Police Department.



Antioch police executing a search warrant in the 4500 block of Bond Street in Oakland found the weapons, ammunition and related equipment, according to the statement.

Bridges died at the scene of the shooting, police said. They said she and Randle had been “going through child custody issues.” They said Randle’s and Bridges’ baby is safe in the custody of family members.

Police are withholding the name of the man who was in the car with Bridges. They said he was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition on Monday.

Police were asking anyone with information related to this case to contact Antioch Detective Casey Brogdon at (925) 779-6895 or cbrogdon@ci.antioch.ca.us or to text a tip to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.



