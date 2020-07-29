Comments
WASHINGTON (CBS News) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mandated the wearing of face masks in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after Republican Representative Louie Gohmert announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
Gohmert has frequently forgone wearing a mask on Capitol Hill in recent days.
“Members and staff will be required to wear masks in the halls of the House,” San Francisco Representative Pelosi said during remarks she made on the House floor.
She explained that members and staffers will not be allowed in the House Chamber if they refuse to obey the new mandate.
