SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While fans will not be allowed to attend next week’s PGA Championship at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park course because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases, several high tech innovations will give remote fans a unique view of the competition.

The tournament will be aired on KPIX 5 on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9th as the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will battle over four days for professional golf’s first major tournamnet of the year. CBS will also be providing week-long coverage of the event across CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com.

In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, CBS Sports will deploy cutting-edge remote and on-course technology to maximize social distancing and protect the players from possible exposure.

On Tuesday, PGA Tour officials announced they were modifying their COVID-19 protocols heading into San Francisco.

The PGA Tour originally said three weeks ago, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that players or caddies who tested positive with symptoms could return after 10 days of isolation and at least 72 hours without a fever.

Based on new CDC guidance, tour officials said, those who test symptomatic positive only have to be fever-free for 24 hours to return after they conclude the 10 days of isolation. They said the new guidance also recommends no more testing for those players for three months.

The Tour is also doing away with what became known as the “COVID-19 groups.”

For those who test positive and meet criteria to return, the tour is lifting restrictions that kept them from the clubhouse and other facilities at the course, such as the fitness trailer. Any player or caddie in this situation will meet with the medical team to make sure they fit the CDC requirements.

Meanwhile, the tour said there will be no pro-ams or paid spectators the rest of the season that ends Sept. 7 at the Tour Championship.

While the lack of live attendence is certainly a disappointment for Bay Area golf fans, they will be given a birds-eye view of the play on the telecast from a squadron of drones that will hover over the course.

Among the other high tech features being deployed to enhance the remote viewing experience will be: