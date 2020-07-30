SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours.

Alameda County Has Most Coronavirus Cases In Bay Area, Spike In Hospitalizations

OAKLAND — Alameda County has the most coronavirus cases in the Bay Area and now it has more hospitalizations than it ever had during this entire pandemic. Could a second lockdown be on the way? Alameda County Interim Public Health Director Nicholas Moss says cases have somewhat stabilized but all options are on the table. “We certainly are always considering whether or not to take steps like that, to move backwards,” Dr. Moss explains. With Alameda County on the California’s Monitoring List, it’s working jointly with the California Department of Public Health to flatten the curve. With the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, any ease of restrictions is on pause. “I’m really still very concerned about our hospitalizations and so until we see some stabilization there, I think it’s too early to talk about reopening,” says Moss. Read More

Salons, Gyms Fear Second Shutdown After San Mateo Co. Lands On COVID-19 Watchlist

DALY CITY — Haircuts and in-gym workouts have been happening in San Mateo County for weeks, but the county has landed on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, as the disease case rate in the county has hit 127 per 100,000 residents. At Black and Gold Barber Lounge, in Daly City, between temperature checks, sanitizing between clients, there’s now another looming worry – a second shutdown. “To have to shut down a second time, we don’t know if we’ll be able to bounce back from that,” said manager Kevin San Juan. If the COVID-19 rate stays higher than 100 cases per 100,000 for the next three days, the county moves from the watch list to the monitor list, joining all of the other Bay Area counties. That means re-openings like barbershops and gyms would be rolled back again. Read More

Latinx Community Bears Brunt Of COVID-19 In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE — Santa Clara County leaders said Wednesday the Latinx community make up half of the COVID-19 cases in the region. “They’re usually front line workers from my understanding, they’re just exposed to so much more,” said San Jose resident James Nichols. He’s right. Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, who is leading the county’s test task force, said it’s what may be driving up the numbers. “We see more Latinos that are working in the frontline, and because of that, because of their work and helping us and serving, they put themselves at higher risk,” Fenstersheib said. “We’re looking at ways that communities of color are impacted in disproportionate and in significant ways,” said Santa Clara County Office of LGBTQ Affairs Director Maribel Martinez. Read More

COVID-19 Outbreak At Sunnyvale Costco; 9 Employees Test Positive For Virus

SUNNYVALE — At least 9 employees at Costco in Sunnyvale have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to health officials. The Santa Clara County Health Department confirmed Wednesday evening, that the location was still open. Officials said they were working with the store on the next steps, and an investigation. Santa Clara officials have a protocol in place they are requiring all businesses that have employees test positive. The two immediate actions, officials said, was to send any employee feeling ill home and those exposed to that worker. “The worker should be sent home immediately and instructed to isolate for 10 days from the date their symptoms began AND 3 days with no fever and respiratory symptoms have improved,” the official guidelines demand. Read More

New Law Requires Contra Costa County Residents To Mask Up Or Pay Up

SAN RAMON — Residents in Contra Costa County now have to mask up pay up. County supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance, on Tuesday, that allows city and county officials to cite people who don’t wear masks, or don’t keep a distance of at least 6 feet. Group gatherings can also be cited. Lawmakers said the emergency ordinance was necessary to encourage compliance with public health orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some people in San Ramon were already abiding by the mask ordinance at a shopping mall. “I don’t mind wearing it. I don’t want to be the bad guy,“ said one shopper. Read More

Pandemic Cools San Francisco’s Red Hot Rental Market

SAN FRANCISCO — Rent prices are dropping in pricey San Francisco while the suburbs remain steady. The City is still the priciest place for rentals, but that may not be the case for long. New numbers were released from Zumper, the apartment search site, which show rent prices continue to decrease in many parts of the Bay Area due to the pandemic. Zumper will release its official numbers on Thursday. They reveal San Francisco is seeing double-digit percentage drops year-over-year in the August numbers and significant decreases in other parts of the Bay Area. “We saw prices going down weekly honestly,” said Abhishek Kundy, who recently moved to San Francisco. Read More

California Sets New Record For Most COVID-19 Deaths In A Day

SACRAMENTO — The state of California set a new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday with 197 confirmed fatalities from the deadly virus, according to the governor’s office. The new numbers bring the state’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 8,715. The previous daily high of 157 deaths was reported just six days ago on July 23. There were 8,755 confirmed new cases reported on Wednesday. The governor’s Twitter account posted about the sobering latest statistic Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, California lawmakers on Wednesday advanced several bills spurred by the coronavirus, including one designed to aid food sector employees and another to stockpile personal protective equipment so the state isn’t caught short again. The Assembly Labor and Employment Committee approved the two Senate bills as state lawmakers race toward an Aug. 31 adjournment deadline in a session shortened by the pandemic. Read More

Oakland City Council Approves Cap On Charges For Food Deliveries

OAKLAND — Oakland City Council approved a maximum allowed fee Tuesday that delivery companies like Doordash can charge local restaurants for delivering food. The cap is 15 percent of each order, which Councilman Dan Kalb said on Wednesday is half of what was being charged. “The idea is to help our restaurants,” Kalb said, adding that they are struggling to bring in business. Dining out is prohibited in Alameda County but restaurants may sell food for delivery or pickup. City leaders used an emergency ordinance, which goes into effect immediately and lasts until 90 days after the health emergency, to cap the fees that delivery services can charge restaurants. Read More

CA Lawmakers Propose COVID-19 Bills To Help Food Service Workers, Stockpile PPE

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Wednesday advanced several bills spurred by the coronavirus, including one designed to aid food sector employees and another to stockpile personal protective equipment so the state isn’t caught short again. The Assembly Labor and Employment Committee approved the two Senate bills as state lawmakers race toward an Aug. 31 adjournment deadline in a session shortened by the pandemic. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino of La Cañada Flintridge said his bill expanding paid sick leave for food sector workers, including farm workers, would mean people who are sick “do not have to choose between a proper quarantine and going to work.” The two weeks of “COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave” would be in place for as long as there are any local or state emergency declarations. Read More

Speaker Pelosi Announces Mandatory Mask Policy For House

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mandated the wearing of face masks in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, hours after Republican Representative Louie Gohmert announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Gohmert has frequently forgone wearing a mask on Capitol Hill in recent days.”Members and staff will be required to wear masks in the halls of the House,” San Francisco Representative Pelosi said during remarks she made on the House floor. She explained that members and staffers will not be allowed in the House Chamber if they refuse to obey the new mandate. Read More

San Mateo County Lands On State Coronavirus Watch List; Last Of Bay Area Counties To Be Included

REDWOOD CITY — San Mateo County has now been included in California’s monitoring list of counties requiring additional intervention to deal with surging coronavirus cases. The county’s inclusion means all Bay Area counties are on the targeted watch list. San Mateo County has been on the list for fewer than three days. The state has said counties on the watch list for three consecutive days will need to close indoor operations such as fitness centers, hair and nail salons, and places of worship and cultural ceremonies. Read More

Oakland Zoo Sells Out Its First Public Opening Since Pandemic

OAKLAND — The Oakland Zoo sold out of tickets Wednesday, the first day the zoo has been open to the public since closing amid COVID-19 shelter orders in March. The zoo opened to the public at 9 a.m. and attendance was limited to 2,500 people, one-third of its capacity, to be sure visitors were safe amid the pandemic, zoo’s officials said. “Today is just a fantastic day for us,” Nik Dehejia, executive vice president of the zoo, said. “We are thrilled. Everybody is having a really good time.” The zoo reopened after Alameda County public health officials secured a variance earlier this month from the state. It was weeks away from running out of money and zoo officials handing over the reins to the City of Oakland. Read More

The Forgotten Fight Against COVID-19: Are You Protecting Your Phone?

SAN FRANCISCO — In the last few months, COVID-19 has drastically changed our norms. While everyone is social distancing, masking up and wiping down every door knob in a three-mile-radius, what about the germ magnets we all keep glued to our finger tips; our cell phones. Cell phones have always been a haven for germs, in fact the average cell phone contains eight to ten times as many germs as a toilet seat. As we face this invisible enemy how can we take steps to keep our phones as sterile as possible while cleaning supplies remain difficult to come across in many areas of the county? Fortunately there are several options available that won’t leave you at the mercy of finding the last remaining case of wipes on your next trip to the grocery store. Read More

Last Call For Peri’s Bar In Fairfax As COVID-19 Shutdown Drags On

FAIRFIX — Another well-known Bay Area establishment is calling it quits due to hardship from the coronavirus pandemic as 75-year-old Fairfax bar Peri’s announced it is shutting its doors. The bar survived Prohibition, World Wars and economic downturns, but it simply could not outlast the COVID-19 shutdown. In a theme echoing across the San Francisco Bay Area, bars and restaurants have lost their struggle to survive as the months of forced COVID-19 closures have dragged on. “COVID hit and COVID just snuffed out any plausibility of Peri’s being able to survive” said owner Michael Peri. The bar has been a family business for nearly 75 years. Started by his grandfather during prohibition when — according to Michael — a friendly relationship with local police helped the business grow. His father inherited the business, bringing in live music. Michael grew up here. Read More

Saliva-Based COVID-19 Testing Site Opens For 2-Day Pilot Run In Berkeley

BERKELEY — A saliva-based COVID-19 test will be available for two days starting Wednesday in Berkeley with the aim of increasing the speed and availability of testing, according to city officials. People will be able to swab their own mouth while under supervision at a kiosk at San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St. Appointments are available online at signup.curativeinc.com/welcome. Results can be expected in 24 to 48 hours, according to city officials. The test is being conducted on a pilot basis but has been used widely in Los Angeles County for drive-up testing. It is free to people without insurance. Co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles are waived for people with Medi-Cal and commercial insurance. Read More

Squadron Of Drones Will Fill The Skies Over Harding Park During PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO — While fans will not be allowed to attend next week’s PGA Championship at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park course because of the current surge in COVID-19 cases, several high tech innovations will give remote fans a unique view of the competition. The tournament will be aired on KPIX 5 on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9th as the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will battle over four days for professional golf’s first major tournamnet of the year. CBS will also be providing week-long coverage of the event across CBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com. In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, CBS Sports will deploy cutting-edge remote and on-course technology to maximize social distancing and protect the players from possible exposure. Read More