WASHINGTON (CBS News/AP) — President Donald Trump is floating the startling idea of delaying the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he lags in the polls and grapples with deepening economic and public health crises.

The notion drew immediate pushback Thursday from Democrats and Republicans alike in a nation with an uninterrupted history of peaceful transfer of power. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), Ranking Member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released a statement saying the President had “once again attacked the integrity of our election system.”

Trump suggested the delay as he pushed unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic would result in fraud. But shifting Election Day is virtually impossible and the very idea represented another bracing attempt by Trump to undermine confidence in the American political system. There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting.

Citing the expansion of mail-in-voting, Mr. Trump claimed the upcoming election “will be the most inaccurate & fraudulent election in history” and a “great embarrassment to” the United States.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

“Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Mr. Trump tweeted.

While the president claimed there will be “universal mail-in voting,” just five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — conduct their elections entirely by mail. Twenty-nine states do not require voters to provide an excuse to vote absentee. Many state election officials, however, have been exploring ways to expand vote-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of voters.

“Tactics like undermining electoral processes and trying to push back elections are common, but never in the United States. Mail-in voting is safe and secure. My home state of California and others have long histories of mail-in voting, and widespread fraud has never been a problem,” said Sen. Feinstein. “Rather than sending inflammatory tweets in an attempt to deflect attention from news reports that 150,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus and the economy has suffered its worst-ever quarterly losses, the president should instead get behind efforts to expand remote voting.”

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.