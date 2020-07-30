SOLANO COUNTY (CBS SF) — Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams on Thursday announced the appointment of Michael Ramos as a special prosecutor to review the Vallejo Police Department officer-involved shooting in February that killed rapper Willie McCoy.

McCoy, 20, was shot two dozen times by Vallejo officers on February 9 in a Taco Bell drive-thru. He was a Vallejo rapper who performed under the name Williebo.

An independent report issued on the incident said six Vallejo police officers fired 55 rounds in 3.5 seconds at McCoy, who was sitting at the drive-thru in a silver Mercedes.

Early in July, Abrams announced that her office would recuse itself from reviewing the deadly Vallejo police shootings of McCoy and San Francisco resident Sean Monterrosa, the unarmed man who was killed during a George Floyd protest last month.

She then called on State Attorney General Xavier Beccera to investigate the shootings, but Becerra’s office declined.

“We listened to the concerns of the community and the overwhelming public demand for an independent review of this case and reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance,” Abrams said in a post on the Solano County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. “Although it is disappointing the Attorney General declined our request to review the case, we are confident that Mr. Ramos will provide a fair, comprehensive and independent review.”

Our goal with this independent review is to instill public confidence and trust in the legitimacy of officer involved fatal incident investigations,” the post read. “We believe this independent review will be a positive step in rebuilding relationships in our community.”

So far, there is no word whether Ramos will also review the Vallejo officer-involved shooting that killed Monterrosa.