Watch Live:Funeral Service For Rep. John Lewis
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Police, San Jose, Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded and a fourth suffered a head injury late Wednesday night in a violent confrontation at a San Jose apartment complex, authorities said.

San Jose police said officers were initially dispatched to weapons disturbance call at around 11:08 p.m. in the 5200 block of Snow Dr. near Battle Dance Dr.

As they were traveling to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. Arriving officer discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medical emergency crews attended to the wounded and transported them to a local hospital for treatment. They were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth victim was also taken to the hospital with a head injury suffered during a physical assault.

The quiet neighborhood was cordoned off as police investigated the shooting. There were no other details or description of the suspect or suspects immediately available.

Comments