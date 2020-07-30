SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three people were wounded and a fourth suffered a head injury late Wednesday night in a violent confrontation at a San Jose apartment complex, authorities said.
San Jose police said officers were initially dispatched to weapons disturbance call at around 11:08 p.m. in the 5200 block of Snow Dr. near Battle Dance Dr.
As they were traveling to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. Arriving officer discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medical emergency crews attended to the wounded and transported them to a local hospital for treatment. They were suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
A fourth victim was also taken to the hospital with a head injury suffered during a physical assault.
The quiet neighborhood was cordoned off as police investigated the shooting. There were no other details or description of the suspect or suspects immediately available.
