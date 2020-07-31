BERKELEY (KPIX) — Investigators searched for several suspects after a Berkeley police officer interrupted a robbery in progress near a CVS pharmacy late Thursday night and fired shots as they fled the scene, authorities said.

Police said the officer was on patrol in the 1400 block of Shattuck Ave. when she came upon “several suspects” involved in a robbery attempt.

As the officer attempted to take the suspects into custody, they fled and shots were fired. Police said they did not know if any of the suspects had been wounded.

“The officer was transported to a local hospital for an injury to her foot, which occurred during the encounter,” authorities said in their release.

The incident was being investigated by the Department’s Homicide Unit and the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit. Per standard protocol, the District Attorney’s Office was notified of the incident and the officer will be placed on administrative leave-pending the outcome of the concurrent investigations.