NOVATO (KPIX) — A San Quentin inmate claims he was dropped off at a Novato hotel to quarantine for two weeks, only to be left stranded without any support or a single meal.

Former San Quentin inmate Mike Madeux traded a prison cell for a room at a Novato hotel but his first taste of freedom in nearly seven years hasn’t been sweet. He says he was dropped off on Tuesday. Since then, he has been scrambling to get something to eat.

“I finally had to walk to the store since I haven’t had any food. I’m diabetic and I’m shaking because I haven’t had any food,” Madeux told KPIX.

Madeux says he contracted COVID-19 while at San Quentin. Even though he has since recovered, he is being asked to quarantine for two weeks. Madeux says he reached out to Project Hope, a state initiative created to offer food and transportation but couldn’t even leave a message.

Marin County public health officer Matt Willis admits there was a breakdown of communication in this case.

“He just wasn’t on our radar screen because there was a gap in communication between CDCR that never really notified us that he was on his way,” Dr. Willis said.

Dr. Willis says Madeux is staying at a hotel that’s being used by Marin County to quarantine residents who need shelter and programs are already in place to to help people like him.

Madeux finally had a meal delivered to him Friday night and now hopes he can put his prison experience behind him.

“It’s my first time in prison and it’s the worst I’ve ever been through,” Madeux said.

Dr. Willis says he has already reached out to the California Department of Corrections to figure out what went wrong. KPIX reached out to CDCR as well and were referred to a web page on release protocols.