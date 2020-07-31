BAKERSFIELD (CBS SF) – An outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eating red onions from a supplier in California has sickened hundreds of people nationwide, according to health officials.
Red onions from Thompson International, Inc. in Bakersfield, have sickened 47 people in California and 400 nationwide, according to The Centers for Disease Control. Dozens of people were hospitalized.
The CDC is advising consumers, restaurants and retailers not to eat, serve or sell any red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from the supplier because they “may be contaminated due to the way onions are grown and harvested.”
Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Young children, older adults and people over 65 are at highest risk of severe illness.
