BOOK: THE ANSWER IS

“Reflections On My Life” by Alex Trebek.

Jeopardy host Trebek, the man who asks for answers delivers few in this memoir just out. He is somewhat of an enigma and that is reinforced in this skimming the surface book about his life as host of America’s most popular and second longest running (since 1964) game show. Who is Alex Trebek? We may never know. I recommend the audible version.

FARM2U: CUESA FARM BOX

Support local farmers and eat healthy with a box of fresh produce from SF’s CUESA Farmers Market. Get your order in by midnight Friday for pick up at the market on Saturday. It’s also National Farmers Market Week so please visit the SF Ferry Building market Saturday, Tuesday & Thursday. Please support your local farmers and CUESA (Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture)

FOOD: CHOW CIAO

Enjoy “socially distanced” al fresco dining on the patio space at LUPA Italian trattoria in Noe Valley, San Francisco.

The Rome inspired cuisine hit all the right notes during my recent visit: a trio of bruschetta (mushroom, prosciutto & peppers with hot, melted cheese) to get you started. Check the specials board for yummy pastas of the day and don’t say ciao without devouring LUPA’s tantalizing tiramisu. The windeful wines sourced from Italy will take you on a journey from Calabria to Piedmonte to Tuscany. No passport required. You can also order food to go. Grazi Stefano and team LUPA.

GIVE: FOOD BANKS

Our food banks urgently need donations by way of food and funds. Please consider a donation, no matter how small. For those in need the food banks are there for you with daily boxes and bags of groceries to go.

MOVIE: REBUILDING PARADISE

Director Ron Award presents an emotional roller coaster ride of a doc full of heart & hope about a Northern California community rising from the ashes in “Rebuilding Paradise”. The film is available now to stream via Netflix and some other platforms. A preview here.

MUSIC: STERN GROVE FESTIVAL

Sunday 4:30pm KBCW TV

Tune in and drop out for BEST OF THE FEST. This week we celebrate world music with Seun Kuti and Sergio Mendes. Log onto the Stern Grove site at 5pm after the TV broadcast for extended performances. Yours truly hosts.

VIRTUAL RED CARPET: BAFTA

Friday 8pm

The stars of British Film & Television enjoy their annual back-slapping fest. This “virtual” awards show can be viewed on BBC AMERICA and via the BAFTA website. Who will take home the biggest prize for performances on the big and small screen?

WINE: 1881 NAPA

Visit 1881 NAPA in Oakville and enjoy wine & history under one roof. The museum shares the stories behind the faces of NAPA wine country from Vallejo to Yount & many more and takes you on a tour of the wine appellations that produce some of America’s finest wines.

Stop by @oakvillegroceryandwinemerchant for your lunch & soak up the sun & vino, socially distanced on the patio. If the pizza oven is cooking don’t depart without a piece of the perfect pie. The 1882 Chardonnay is a French style, oaky, buttery party on the palate. Winemaker & Bon vivant Jean-Charles Boisett (JCB) is behind the wines and this incredible wine country spot. Salut.

PODCAST: MICHELLE OBAMA

It’s a First lady podcast by Michelle Obama with first guest President & Husband Barack Obama. They talk family, love, community and the important of service. The First Lady also gently jabbed POTUS 44 about his “cool” factor? Upcoming guests include :

CONAN, OPRAH, first family members & friends. Listen for FREE via Spotify.

PLAY: A KIDS PLAY ABOUT RACISM

A “book for kids about racism” by KHALIA DAVIS has been adapted into a play. It’s available to stream at BROADWAY on demand. Sign up for a free trial and enjoy the 30 minute musical with animation & film. The play has local ties too, produced by Bay Area Children’s Theatre.

TV: MUST WATCH

CBS FRIDAY 8pm

Enjoy the funniest and most creative “at home” videos with host Cedric The Entertainer. Lots of home time amounts to creative energy and AMERICA is going bonkers with crazy, mad skills. Enjoy tonight on CBS.

