SAN FRANCICSO (CBS SF) — One person was rescued and taken to the hospital early Friday as a 2-alarm fire raced through a 3-story apartment building near San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf.
San Francisco fire officials said crews were dispatched to reports of a blaze in the 2200 block of Powell St at around 2 a.m. Arriving firefighters found a three-story building ablaze. The response was quickly elevated to a second alarm.
A resident and a dog were rescued. The fire victim was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their condition was not immediately known.
Flames and smoke soared out the building near Fisherman’s Wharf and power lines were downed by the fire. The blaze was contained by 3:18 a.m.
Fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.
