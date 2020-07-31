SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed has proposed a budget that would slash $120 million from law enforcement and redirect it to investments in the city’s African American community.

The reallocation is a form of reparations for decades of policies Breed says have undermined the Black community’s ability to prosper in the city.

Under the plan, the San Francisco Police Department’s budget would shrink from $40 million in each of the next two years, or six percent of its budget. Another $20 million would be taken from the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

“For those who truly believe that Black lives matter, it’s important that we listen to Black voices. It’s important that we allow Black people to lead this movement. ”

The police department says most of the money would come from not filling open positions, and vehicle purchases may also be put on hold.

“We knew that there would be pain and sacrifice associated with these budget cuts, but we also know they’re necessary to fulfill the promise of Mayor Breed’s and Sup. Walton’s reinvestment initiative to support racial equality,” said Police Chief Bill Scott in a statement posted on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office released a statement saying, “The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Mayor’s Office to reduce our budget and redirect funds to support and address historic inequities in San Francisco’s Black community. We need responsible redirection that still allows us to continue our work to interrupt the cycle of incarceration caused by the underfunding of education, youth development and economic opportunities.”

More than half of the money would be directed to mental health and programs to help Black homeless people. Another 35 percent would be used for education, youth services, and job programs.

Five percent would be used toward redirecting police calls from non-criminal activity, such as having social workers engage with homeless people and those requiring mental health intervention.

The city’s Board of Supervisors will debate and adjust Breed’s proposal before sending it back for her signature no later that October 1.