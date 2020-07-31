VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A City of Vallejo councilmember has been targeted with racist graffiti sprayed on a building where he works, according to police.
The graffiti was found on an office building on the 600 block of Marin Street and read “BLM Hakeem Brown is a (slur)” and “Defund VPD.”
Vallejo police are investigating the incident as a hate crime and said the FBI would be notified if and when further leads are developed.
“This is a despicable act of hate that will never be tolerated in the City of Vallejo,” Chief of Police Shawny Williams said in a press statement. “We will conduct a thorough investigation and seek to identify the perpetrator(s) of this disgusting hate-crime against Councilmember Brown.”
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Detective Division or Crime Tip Line at 1-800 488-9383.
