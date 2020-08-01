Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley on Saturday are investigating an early morning shooting incident that left a young man hospitalized in serious condition, according to authorities.
On Friday at approximately 3:53 a.m., Berkeley police officers responded to the area of Solano Avenue and Fresno Avenue on a report of gunfire in the area.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his 20s on the ground with a single gunshot wound on the 900 block of Fresno Avenue.
The Berkeley Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Officers remain in the area as they continue their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BPD’s Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.
