SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know here’s a news roundup of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

SAN FRANCISCO — In recent weeks, some San Franciscans have raised concerns about a longtime problem they believe has suddenly gotten worse. Homeless tent encampments have spread to neighborhoods around the city. At the same time, however, the city has made substantial gains in fighting homelessness in the Tenderloin. It has some residents asking a very specific question. “If they can reduce that by 70% in the Tenderloin, why can’t they do at least that well in our neighborhood,” asked one person living in the Castro.So where did the wave of tents come from, and how is the city responding? Until Friday, the east side of Octavia Street was the site of a homeless encampment that stretched three or four blocks. It is largely gone now, as part of the city’s effort to make up lost ground. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Airbnb Shutters Party Houses Amid COVID-19 Clusters

TRENTON, N.J. — Airbnb said Friday it’s cracking down on party houses throughout New Jersey, suspending or removing altogether 35 listings, after state health officials warned house parties led to clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks. “We ban party houses and will not tolerate irresponsible behavior on our platform,” Airbnb executive Chris Lehane said in a statement. “We know that there is still more work to be done, we ask that neighbors contact us as soon as possible through our Neighborhood Support Hotline, to directly communicate any concerns.” The San Francisco-based tech company did not disclose the addresses of the 35 locations, but indicated they’re across the state, including Jersey City and Newark in the north, as well as a number of shore towns like Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Ventnor. Read More

Clock Runs Out On $600-A-Week Federal Aid For Millions Of Unemployed Americans

SAN JOSE — The clock runs out on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act – CARES at the stroke of midnight, Friday. Now, nearly 30 million out-of-work Americans – thousands in the Bay Area — are scrambling to figure out pay for basic expenses as expanded, federal $600-a-week unemployment benefits expire. “I’m going to have to eat less. And hopefully, I won’t have to use the food bank,” says Glenn Telega, an unemployed stagehand in the convention and concert industry. Telega says with the current ban on large-scale gatherings and lingering concerns about the coronavirus, he’s not sure when he’ll be allowed to return to work. Telega says he’s reliant on the federal unemployment benefits to stay afloat financially.”I think a lot of people in Washington are out of touch with the average, common American and the struggles we have,” he says. Read More

Danville Scales Back Street Closure After Retailer Complaints

DANVILLE — Closing down the main street to allow for outdoor dining has been a popular idea in many smaller Bay Area cities. But in some cases, the closures are hurting businesses. The Town of Danville scaled back its downtown closure starting on Friday. Instead of closing three blocks of Hartz Avenue to car traffic, they are only shutting down one block, from Diablo Road to Prospect Avenue on weekends.Businesses initially thought the street closure would drive up foot traffic. But they found out the closure actually kept customers away. Carla Ahern owns Bliss Danville. She said her store suffered big time during the weekend street closure in July compared to June. Read More

Pac-12 To Begin Conference-Only Football Season On Sept 26

SAN FRANCISCO — The Pacific-12 Conference announced Friday it would begin its 10-game, conference-only college football season on Sept. 26 with a schedule with built-in make-up game provisions if a team is forced to reschedule because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The conference also announced that any Pac-12 student-athletes who chooses not to participate in intercollegiate athletics during the coming academic year because of safety concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team. On the gridiron, the annual showdown between Arizona and Arizona State and the battle of Los Angeles bragging rights between UCLA-USC will take place on opening weekend instead of at its traditional spot near the end of the regular season. Other first weekend matchup will be California facing off against Oregon State, highly ranked Oregon will open against Colorado, Stanford will take on Washington and Washington State will meet Utah. Read More

Michelin-Starred Restaurant Closed Due to Potential COVID-19 Exposure

SAN FRANCISCO — The owners of two San Francisco restaurants closed their establishments temporarily due to a potential exposure to COVID-19. Nicole Krasinski and Stuart Brioza, owners of the Michelin-starred State Bird Provisions and its neighbor, The Progress, announced on social media Thursday that they shut down their eateries again. The restaurants had been providing take out orders and limited outdoor service since May. In their announcement, the owners said that “When State Bird Provisions and The Progress first reopened, your safety and the safety of our team was our greatest priority.” “This is truly a sign of our times and we appreciate your understanding and support in advance. We are taking these proactive measures out of an abundance of caution for our team, our guests and our community,” the statement read. Read More

California Reports Its First Teen Death From Coronavirus

FRESNO — The California Department of Public Health reported Friday that a teenager in the Central Valley died due to complications from COVID-19, which is the first death in the state of a resident in the 12-17 age group. State officials say the teen, who has not been identified, died in Valley Children’s Hospital in Fresno and had underlying health issues. The hospital confirmed the death in a statement released to media outlets Friday. “The death of this patient reaffirms that children—and no age group—are not immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read. “It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease. Our children deserve no less.” Read More

Report: COVID-19 Infected, Quarantined Postal Workers Impacting Service In Berkeley Area

BERKELEY — Quarantining workers have reportedly left post offices in the Berkeley/Albany area without enough staff to fully operate, adding to ongoing service woes including a budget crisis and operational changes brought on by White House efforts to consolidate control of the service. According to a report from Berkeleyside, eight post offices are short-staffed after two workers tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July and their co-workers self-quarantined. Another worker based in Oakland who delivered mail to Berkeley died from complications related to COVID-19, Berkeleyside reported. “Berkeley has never been impacted like this,” one postal worker who has quarantined at home for about two weeks told Berkeleyside. “We have never had such a shortage of clerks and customers aren’t being told what is going on.” Read More

Larkspur Man Reportedly Assaulted After Telling Jogger to Wear a Mask

MARIN COUNTY — A Larkspur man told Marin County park rangers this week that he was assaulted for telling a jogger on the Gertrude Ord Trail to put on a face mask to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The 59-year-old Larkspur man was walking on the trail with his wife in the area of Phoenix Lake in Ross around 10 a.m. Wednesday when they encountered the jogger coming toward them from the opposite direction. The man told the jogger to put on a coronavirus mask before getting closer. The jogger subsequently shoved the man to the ground and continued running, according to Marin Municipal Water District spokeswoman Jeanne Mariani-Belding. Park rangers searched the area but could not locate the suspected jogger. The man who reported the alleged assault declined medical treatment. Read More

California’s Prison Population Drops Below 100,000 For First Time In Three Decades

SAN FRANCISCO — As a COVID-19 outbreak has raged within the California prison system, the population of inmates has fallen below 100,000 for the first time since 1990 as officials accelerated an early release program to ease the spread of the virus. Prison officials said as of Friday there were 99,929 incarcerated inmates as several thousand have been given an early parole. Gov. Gavin Newsom and state prison officials said their goal was to have at least 8,000 inmates released under the plan by the end of August. They were taking the action in an attempt to bring a COVID-19 outbreak within the system under control. As of Friday, 19 inmates have died of COVID-19 each at San Quentin and Chino over the course of the outbrek. Of those who have died at San Quentin, 10 have been death row inmates. There have been 1,033 new coronavirus cases reported in the state’s prisons over the last two weeks, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Read More

‘We Know This Is A Recession, But We Don’t Want This To Go Into Depression Territory,’ Says Economics Professor

NEW YOEK — The COVID-19 pandemic rages on, and the economy is in a precarious place. What happens in the coming weeks and months will affect millions of people yet remains largely outside their control. Almost halfway through the summer, as the pandemic wanes in many parts of Europe and Asia, the number of new cases in the U.S. has topped 50,000 almost every day in July. The domestic daily death count routinely exceeds 1,000. Many states are seeing near-record highs for infections. Hospitals across the country are stretched thin, even as proven methods to counter the virus, like masks and social distancing, remain political. Lest we forget, summer was supposed to be the lull before the virus’s autumn resurgence. With a public health crisis in full effect, the economy continues to stagnate. Initial gains from reopening were promising but have started to recede as local economies pull back in the face of rising infection rates. Read More

Oakland Airport Officials Brace For New Dip In Travel As COVID-19 Cases Surge

OAKLAND — While passenger traffic rebounded in June at Oakland International Airport, transportation officials said they were bracing for another drop as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Currently, travelers from the San Francisco Bay Area face 14-day quarantines if they travel to New York state, Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Chicago. Passenger traffic in June at Oakland International was up more than 100 percent compared with May, but demand for air travel nationwide was again showing signs of weakening. The number flyers jumped 141 percent in June to about 255,000, compared with about 106,000 in May. While the increase was a good sign, the June total was still only 21 percent of a year ago, according to airport officials. Read More

Pandemic Just One More Challenge For The Raiders As They Settle Into New Vegas Digs

LAS VEGAS — Dealing with an offseason move from Oakland to Las Vegas, an overhaul of his defense and contending in a division with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs is a tough enough task for Raiders coach Jon Gruden. It all pales in comparison to trying to keep his players safe from COVID-19 in a city where the coronavirus is spreading. “One mistake can bring us all down in a real bad way,” Gruden said. “It’s not just becoming to football; it can create a terrible illness. So I want to dominate when we leave the building. We want to crush this virus. We want to beat this virus into the ground, and I can use those words because it’s not on our schedule but it is an opponent that we have not been able to beat. It can really break you down physically. I know a lot of people that have had it and have it, and it’s an awful thing and we don’t want to have anything to do with it but beat it.” Read More