WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Trump told reporters Friday night he plans to ban TikTok from the U.S. through executive action. The President made the announcement aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, D.C., from Florida.
“We’re banning them from the United States,” he said, according to CBS News.
It’s not yet clear how the president would ban the Chinese-made social media company from the U.S., or even if he has such authority, but Mr. Trump said he might sign something as soon as Saturday. The president called it “severance” and rejected a reported deal in which Microsoft would buy TikTok.
