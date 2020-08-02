SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — There was no way Steve Heineman could lose this weekend as the San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers squared off this weekend.

One son — Scott — was the Giants starting catcher while his other son, Tyler, was playing for the Rangers. And like to family likes to joke — Scott Heineman hits the home runs and his big brother, Tyler, brings him a little good luck then gets a front-row seat to watch him round the bases.

Scott homered in the ninth inning for the Texas Rangers in a 7-3 loss to San Francisco as brother Tyler played catcher for the Giants.

“I saw him after the game. We did a jersey swap, which was pretty cool,” 27-year-old Scott said. “First thing he said to me was like, ‘Dude, unbelievable, 3 for 12 with three home runs.’ Maybe I got good fortune when he’s behind the plate.”

Their father will be gifted the jerseys after making the request earlier in the day.

“We just figured we would do something kind of special,” Tyler said.

Before first pitch, the brothers walked out to home plate from opposite dugouts and represented the Rangers and Giants to confirm the lineup cards, then posed for a photo with the umpires.

Hands on hips, they could only grin. Who would have thought this might happen? Not this year in interleague, at least, when the NL West had been scheduled to face the AL Central before the coronavirus pandemic changed everything.

Their two managers chatted ahead of time about sending the Heinemans to meet at the plate. There’s no socializing or shared meals this weekend as each strictly sticks to safety protocols.

What made the moment even sweeter for the close-knit siblings is Scott and Tyler each earned a start — something that might not necessarily have happened in other circumstances but worked out beautifully in this condensed 60-game season.

“It’s something that we’re never going to forget,” said the 29-year-old Tyler. “Obviously we wish it was under circumstances where there are fans in the stands and our family could come but we’ll take whatever we can get. Both of us are striving to make a name for ourselves up in the big leagues and hopefully we can play against each other for years to come.”

Scott filled in at center field for Texas in place of the ailing Danny Santana, while Giants catcher Tyler has a greater opportunity to play after Buster Posey opted out of the season to care for premature twin girls he adopted last month.

