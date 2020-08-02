REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Indoor Sunday religious services were banned at all San Mateo County churches Sunday as the county reinstituted COVID-19 business closures that also included shopping malls, indoor fitness centers and indoor beauty salons.

The county was added to the state’s COVID-19 watchlist last week — the last Bay Area holdout — due to an increase in the rate of coronavirus cases.

As of Friday, San Mateo County has had 5,544 confirmed cases since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March. There have been 119 deaths — 80 of those in nursing homes — in the county with 60 residents currently hospitalized. Of those, 4 are under ICU treatment.

As a result state health officials ordered San Mateo County officials to begin rolling back reopenings at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The following industries or activities must shut down, unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up:

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, like weddings and funerals

Offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors

Personal care services, like nail salons and body waxing

Hair salons and barbershops

Shopping malls

“It’s clear that COVID-19 continues to spread in our community and in the Bay Area,” said San Mateo County Manager Mike Callagy. “It’s vital that we all do everything we can – wearing face coverings, washing our hands, and avoiding gatherings – to slow and eventually stop the spread. These individual actions can make a huge difference.”