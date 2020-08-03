CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX 5) — With the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in the Bay Area and California, it is clear that young people are not as resistant to the virus as thought earlier.

So now, one Bay Area county is reaching out to youth influencers to pass on the message of prevention in their own words.

When it comes to young people, it is often the case that where the message comes from is as important as the message itself. One look at the Instagram feed of Ellie Ramos shows there is no shortage of COVID-19 messages.

“We need a young generation that’s willing to take action,” said one video. But with that message coming from a man with gray hair, the 14-year-old Ramos said it sounded a little like “clean up your room.”

“That’s why people tend to be dismissive when it’s, like, some congressman or some old guy on the internet who’s like, ‘Stay inside kids!’ You know?” she said.

Contra Costa County Health Services understands this, so they’ve introduced the COVID-19 Youth/Young Adult Ambassadors program. In the program, 25 young people will be selected to help craft messages about prevention and testing and present them on their social media platforms.

“They, in turn, can step up as local influencers to be able to help others, their families, their communities, their neighborhoods to really be able to understand what’s true,” explained program manager Ryyn Schumacher.

The ambassadors will get $525 each to be in the six-month program, where they will work in focus groups to create messages that will be resonate with people their age. Then they will hit social media to spread the word. 15-year-old Carson Gilliam thinks that’s not a bad idea.

“When you hear your parents say it, it’s like, ‘Oh, just another thing they’re telling us because they’re over-worried.’ But when your friends are actually saying it, then you know that it’s a little more serious,” said Gilliam.

It seems kids are beginning to understand the seriousness of the pandemic. But it still helps to get straight information from people you trust.

The 25 Ambassadors will range in age from 15 to 24 years old. If the program proves successful, the county says it may expand it in the future.